Enjoy some tea and watch a free screening

Looking for something a little different to do this week? Have you been searching far and wide for a new television show ever since Downton Abbey came to an end? Do you enjoy drinking tea out of fancy cups?

Well, then you should join New Hampshire Public Television, Red River Theatres and Kimball-Jenkins Estate on Saturday, for a victorian tea at 10 a.m. before a free preview screening of the first episode of Victoria at 11 a.m.

Victoria is the highly anticipated new eight-part drama series about the epic 63-year reign of Queen Victoria. Jenna Coleman (Doctor Who) stars as the young Victoria, a tiny 4-foot, 11-inch, neglected teenager who overnight became England’s queen and eventually the most powerful woman in the world. Victoria will air on Masterpiece on PBS in 2017 in the Sunday night time slot, which Downton Abbey occupied for six years.

The Red River Theatres lobby will have additional seating and be decked in lace and English bone china for an exclusive tea party in the elegant Victorian style. Visiting specialists in both tea parties and Victoriana from Kimball-Jenkins Estate will serve organic loose leaf tea and fine confections to a limited number of guests who will have a chance to socialize in style with fellow Masterpiece fans while learning about the traditions and etiquette of the era, and enjoying live music.

Dress in your finest, invite a friend or relative and step back to the sumptuous period that introduced the tiered wedding cake, the sewing machine and fashion magazines, making women the focus of worldwide attention!

Consider this the perfect event for that person in your life who has been suffering from Downton Abbey withdrawal. But don’t wait to reserve your seat – with Red River’s screening room closed for renovation, seating in the lobby will be especially limited.

Tickets to the tea include a reservation to the screening in the Stonyfield Culture Cinema.

All tickets to this exclusive pre-screening tea party event are $25. Please note: by purchasing a ticket to the tea, your seat to the free screening is reserved. You do not need to reserve a screening ticket through the Red River system.

For more info, to buy your tea party ticket or reserve your screening seat, visit redrivertheatres.org/2016/12/victoria-tea-party.

