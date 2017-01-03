Book of the Week: ‘Dark Matter’

Dark Matter

Blake Crouch

2016, 340 pages

Genre: Science Fiction

Blake Crouch’s science fiction thriller, Dark Matter, is all about how every decision we make, big or small, can change the trajectory of our lives in ways unimaginable. When Jason Dessen, physics professor, leaves his wife and son at their Chicago brownstone for a quick obligatory beer with an old colleague and some ice cream for the family, he’s kidnapped. The last thing that Jason hears from his abductor before he’s knocked unconscious is, “Are you happy with your life?” Jason wakes up in a world where he doesn’t have a wife, he doesn’t have a son, and he’s a celebrated genius of neuroscience. Jason embarks on a desperate and dangerous search for the world he knows. Along the way, he sees a lot of Chicagos and meets a lot of Jasons, and soon figures out that even if he finds his world, he may never get his life back.

Crouch keeps you rapt and focused throughout Jason’s story, and by the end of it, you’ll start wondering about every decision you’ve made, what your life might look like if you had . . . instead of. . . .

Nicole ProkopConcord Public Library

