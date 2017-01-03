Where the Insider Goes: A nice vacation to The Galapagos

With upcoming 70th birthdays and a 50-year anniversary, Nick and Mary Jane Wallner of Concord went to visit the Galapagos Islands. Unfortunately, they could not seem to get any of the animals (including this seal) to read the Pets Issue of the “Insider,” so they had to read it themselves. We appreciate being taken along on such a fancy and exotic vacation, and we can’t wait for the next one. Speaking of which – we’re all out of Where the Insider Goes photos, so the next time you go somewhere outside of Concord, make sure to bring us with you (and produce photo evidence, of course). Then, send the photo to us at news@theconcordinsider.com and we’ll run it in the order in which it was received. It really is that simple.