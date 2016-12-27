No plans for New Year’s Eve? We found some great options

Don’t look now, but it’s already almost New Year’s Eve. We know, we can’t believe it either.

Now that it’s upon us, it’s time to start making plans. Whether you already have a full slate of activities scheduled for the new year or not, we decided to ask around the city to see what’s going on. After all, we like to provide you with as many options as possible.

That being said, there’s only so much time in a shortened week, and only so much paper and ink, so consider this list a collection of highlights, not the definitive, all-inclusive list of all things going on.

Area 23

At Area 23, it will be a two-day New Year’s celebration – leave it to Area 23 to do something nontraditional.

On Friday, local favorites Pat & the Hats will take the stage from 8 to 11 p.m. and rock the house. Some folks from Tuckerman Brewing Co. will also be on hand for a tasting. As with all events at Area 23, there is no cover.

On Saturday, New Year’s Eve, it will be “nothing too sophisticated,” said owner Kirk McNeil. Patrons will have some drinks, get kisses – Hershey’s kisses – and may even be lucky enough to get a lei, as is common for special occasions at the Area. Then, of course, there will be a champagne toast at midnight.

Holiday Inn

The Holiday Inn on North Main Street has a big night of programming set up to ring in the new year. In fact, there are multiple package options to suit different needs.

One package includes dinner and a comedy show (Harisson Stebbins and Ryan Gartley) plus a room at the hotel to stay over. The whole shebang will cost $269 plus tax per couple.

For the dinner and the show but no room, it will be $168 plus tax per couple.

Doors open at 6, with dinner at 6:45 and comedy starting at 8:30. Then it will be dancing, a balloon drop and a midnight toast.

Reservations are required, so call 224-9534 to book your spot.

O Steaks & Seafood

O’s will offer a special five-course menu and a variety of champagne options for New Year’s Eve. This five-course meal will take the place of the regular menu for the night, but the meal has options.

For entrees, there will be choices of sirloin, rack of lamb, lobster tail or chicken, and the price varies depending on which entree you choose. For the bubbly, Dom Perignon will be among the highlights.

The special dinner menu will be offered from 4 p.m. to close, with regular lunch hours and menu from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Call 856-7925 to make a reservation.

Red River Theatres

Red River will once again provide a musical show with a champagne toast to celebrate the new year.

Starting at 9:30 p.m., the theater will show the 1944 classic Cover Girl, starring Rita Hayworth. It should be a fun night of musical entertainment, capped off with a champagne toast after the film (which will end before midnight, so you can have your champagne toast and still make it home for the big moment).

Tickets, which can be purchased at the theater or at redrivertheatres.org, are $12 or $10 for members, and that price includes the champagne – you obviously must be 21 or older to drink, but all ages are welcome to attend the movie.

Peneuche’s

At Penuche’s, it won’t be anything too crazy, but should still be a good time. For its New Year’s Bash, Evidence Lies with Matt Ghelli will keep the tunes bumping all night long and into the new year. Expect to pay a modest cover charge.

Tandy’s

Tandy’s is doing another black-and-white party to ring in the new year. There will be a VIP candlelit dinner package, which includes an appetizer, entree, dessert and a bottle of champagne for $75 a couple. Regular admission will be $10 and VIP admission, which includes three drinks, will be $25. The VIP admission requires a reservation, so call 856-7614 or stop in to get one. The dress code is black and white, so no jeans or T-shirts allowed.

