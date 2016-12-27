It took us all year, but we finally have enough good pictures to fill two pages

By - Dec 27, 2016 | 0 comments

We searched through each “Insider” of 2016, all 51 of them, to find our best photos of the year. And while we only fit seven onto these two pages, there are more selections for your viewing pleasure at theconcordinsider.com. Clockwise, starting from top left: Since this picture is of Jon flying helplessly through the air after bouncing off of Tim at Bounce House Entertainment Center, we have to give a big shoutout to “Monitor” photog Geoff Forester for this great shot. That there was a pretty big flag they brought to Bishop Brady for the Harlem Wizards game. Tim’s not big into manual labor, but for a story, he ran the giant leaf vacuum for a bit. Jon got a little tutorial into the art of paddling – next up is to actually make it in the water. There’s nothing quite like a sumo belly flop on a defenseless opponent. Jon has had many pictures of himself in the “Insider” over the last year-plus, but this is the one and only in infrared. Unlike most of our photos that are centered around fun, this apple picking shot from Carter Hill Orchard just has nice composition. Yeah us!
Jon has had many pictures of himself in the “Insider” over the last year-plus, but this is the one and only in infrared.
We searched through each Insider of 2016 to find the best photos of the year.
There’s nothing quite like a sumo belly flop on a defenseless opponent.
We searched through each Insider of 2016 to find the best photos of the year.
Since this picture is of Jon flying helplessly through the air after bouncing off of Tim at Bounce House Entertainment Center, we have to give a big shoutout to “Monitor” photog Geoff Forester for this great shot.
We searched through each Insider of 2016 to find the best photos of the year.
That there was a pretty big flag they brought to Bishop Brady for the Harlem Wizards game.
We searched through each Insider of 2016 to find the best photos of the year.
The Black Ice Pond Hockey tournament always lends itself to nice photos.
Granite State Candy has been making some pretty tasty looking holiday treats for the last couple months.
Chocolate dipped candy canes, need we say more?
Tim spent a morning with the Concord General Services crew collecting leaves on the Heights.
Tim’s not big into manual labor, but for a story, he ran the giant leaf vacuum for a bit.
Jon does his best to stay on his feet while ice skating at Everett Arena, his first time on skates in many moons.
Jon does his best to stay on his feet while ice skating at Everett Arena, his first time on skates in many moons.
Check out this stone wall being built by Matt Persechino and Nate Vance of Contoocook Stone Works on Hopkinton Road.
Matt Persechino and Nate Vance of Contoocook Stone Works sure know how to build a stonewall.
We went to two apple orchards in one day to see what was going on.
Unlike most of our photos that are centered around fun, this apple picking shot from Carter Hill Orchard just has nice composition. Yeah us!
We couldn't do an Apples Issue without making something with apples. And of course, Tim's daughter Sophie had to help out.
We're not sure if Sophie peeled or ate more apples for the apple crisp.
Jon and his daughter, Julia, enjoyed a nice day of blueberry picking at Rossview Farm this summer.
The Demolition Dames and Fighting Finches, the two Granite State Roller Derby home teams, will square off in the second of four bouts on Saturday at Everett Arena at 5 p.m.
It's a hectic time when you check out a roller derby practice at Everett Arena.
It wouldn't really be the Ice Cream Issue if we didn't make a batch of our own.
Tim's daughter, Sophie, taste testing his homemade ice cream.

We searched through each “Insider” of 2016, all 51 of them, to find our best photos of the year. And while we only fit seven onto these two pages, there are more selections for your viewing pleasure right here.

More From This Issue

Author: Insider Staff

Share This Post On

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Our Newspaper Family Includes:

Copyright 2015 The Concord Insider