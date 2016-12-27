It took us all year, but we finally have enough good pictures to fill two pages

Jon has had many pictures of himself in the “Insider” over the last year-plus, but this is the one and only in infrared.

There’s nothing quite like a sumo belly flop on a defenseless opponent.

Since this picture is of Jon flying helplessly through the air after bouncing off of Tim at Bounce House Entertainment Center, we have to give a big shoutout to “Monitor” photog Geoff Forester for this great shot.

That there was a pretty big flag they brought to Bishop Brady for the Harlem Wizards game.

The Black Ice Pond Hockey tournament always lends itself to nice photos.

Chocolate dipped candy canes, need we say more?

Tim’s not big into manual labor, but for a story, he ran the giant leaf vacuum for a bit.

Jon does his best to stay on his feet while ice skating at Everett Arena, his first time on skates in many moons.

Matt Persechino and Nate Vance of Contoocook Stone Works sure know how to build a stonewall.

Unlike most of our photos that are centered around fun, this apple picking shot from Carter Hill Orchard just has nice composition. Yeah us!

We're not sure if Sophie peeled or ate more apples for the apple crisp.

Jon and his daughter, Julia, enjoyed a nice day of blueberry picking at Rossview Farm this summer.

It's a hectic time when you check out a roller derby practice at Everett Arena.