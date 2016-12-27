Drink some cocoa and go for a historic walk

Kimball-Jenkins is hosting a historic cocoa walk on New Years Eve afternoon. So now you can brush up on a little history before the festivities begin. (TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff) Kimball-Jenkins is hosting a historic cocoa walk on New Years Eve afternoon. So now you can brush up on a little history before the festivities begin. (TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff)

By now you’ve probably got some incredible plans for New Year’s Eve, and the memories that you create will be told for years to come.

That’s okay, we have no intention with messing with your plans for a big night out. But we do have something that’s happening earlier in the day that might be just the appetizer for your New Year’s Eve main course.

While we didn’t technically go out and try this to give you a sneak peek as to what it is and what it’s all about, we deserve a pass because it’s actually never happened before. Nonetheless, we still believe it’s something you’ll enjoy – especially if you’re into history.

Kimball-Jenkins Estate is hosting Concord’s North Main Street Historic District Cocoa Walk on Saturday. It’s a way to look back at some really old stuff before you get caught up trying to stick with all those resolutions. And it’s all free.

“The idea is that people can reflect on the history of the town before moving on to a new year,” said Eleanor Poirier, a development associate at Kimball Jenkins Estate. “There’s so much to appreciate.”

The walk includes two tour times, 1 and 2 p.m., where you can get a close up look at all that end of North Main Street has to offer. You’ll learn about the historic homes that line the street as you make your way to the Pierce Manse.

The Pierce Manse will be a nice stop to warm up before making the trek back to the Kimby-Jenks. There, you can check out a short video presentation about Franklin Pierce – the only president to come from New Hampshire – as well as the curated gallery.

“It’s like a little mini documentary,” Poirier said.

The tours are expected to last just under an hour, but don’t worry, there will be lots to do when you get back to Kimball-Jenkins. There will guided tours of the estate’s mansion, a pop-up history gallery and plenty of cocoa and cookies.

“After people return from the tours, they can stay at Kimball-Jenkins as long as they want,” Poirier said.

In an effort to make sure there is enough cocoa and cookies to go around, RSVPs are appreciated and can be made up until the day of the event by calling 225-3932 or going to the Kimball-Jenkins Facebook page.

And don’t forget to dress warm. It is the last day of 2016 after all.

Related Posts