Concord’s winter activities are waiting for you

People were out enjoying the fresh skating surface at White Park last week. Thanks to the colder than normal December, Concord Parks and Rec was able to open things up early this year. (SAM VAN ETTEN / Insider intern)

As you bundle up to fight the unseasonably-cold weather gripping Concord these days, it can be hard to find reasons to get excited about going outside. Anyone heading to White Park or Beaver Meadow Golf Course, however, will find that this cold weather does have a silver lining.

Concord Parks and Recreation has opened up its winter activities at these local spots, meaning locals can now enjoy skating, sledding and cross-country skiing without spending a penny.

“Concord is such a great place to get outdoors in the winter” said David Gill, director of Parks and Recreation. “People tend to huddle up and stay inside when it gets cold, but there are so many ways to be active and take advantage of all the activities unique to Concord.”

At White Park and Beaver Meadow, the ice covering skating ponds was 7 inches thick as of late last week, and the Concord Parks and Rec Department is there every morning checking the thickness and using a fire hose to create clean, glistening ice for everyone to enjoy. There are even lights at White Park, allowing the fun to continue until about 10 p.m.

“This really is the best sheet around, great conditions,” said Ryan Manning at White Park. “It’s just great to be outside.”

Anyone looking to play some hockey can do so at the White Park rink any time after 11 a.m. to get a match going or teach your kids a fun winter sport. There are even organized events coming up like the White Park Winter Carnival and Black Ice Hockey Tournament in late January.

White Park also has a great sledding hill for the kids. Bring them out on snow days or weekends to enjoy some safe seasonal fun.

Those who prefer moving at a slower pace will find the cross-country skiing trails at Beaver Meadow more up to their speed. Gill said parks and rec maintains about 2 ½ miles of trails which take full advantage of the rolling hills and beautiful snowy scenery at the golf course. Feel free to stop in at the 19th Hole after your ski for a warm cup of hot chocolate or bite to eat. Don’t have skis? Stop by S&W Sports on South Main Street to rent some.

Any cancellations or closings will be posted on the parks and recreation Facebook page as well as at concordparksandrec.com.

So, when it gets cold these coming months, grab your puffy coat and get outside. Concord has something for everyone.

Related Posts