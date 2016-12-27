A test to see how well you know the ‘Insider’

Who won the Insider Olympics? Hint: It was the other Insider. (TIM GOODWIN / Insider staff)

Our first attempt at Insider trivia last year didn’t quite go as planned.

But as the old saying goes, if at first you don’t succeed, try, try again.

So that’s exactly what we’re going to do. Some of the questions that follow are quite easy, while others may require a look into your Insider archives. It’s okay, we know you keep a catalogue of each and every edition.

All you have to do is answer the following questions and email them to us. The first person to answer them all correct (or the most) will win a $25 gift certificate to the Concord business of their choice.

Email your answers to news@thcconcord insider.com, and we’ll put them in a future paper. Good luck!

How many people answered last year’s trivia?

Who won during our game of Concordland?

What is the call sign for The Sky is Not the Limit amateur radio club?

How many points did Jon score in the NHTI wheelchair game?

What special pizza does Constantly make for a certain holiday?

How long do recruits go to the police academy for?

What was the name of the Valentine’s Day video we redid?

What’s the name of the NHTI newspaper?

What old food item did we find in our desk drawer during the junk drawer issue?

How many Grange awards did we win?

What tattoo did we follow start to finish?

How many tattoo parlors are there in Concord?

According to the Cappies, where is the best place to take a visitor in Concord?

What did Tim help plant at Apple Hill Farm?

Who was the special guest at Matt Bonner’s summer basketball camp?

What did we make out of the pig, Pink 2.0?

Who won the Insider Olympics?

Who won the Taco Gigante Challenge between the Concord police and fire?

How much did the annual Making Strides Walk raise in October?

When did the Concord airport open?

Who was named the first Mr. Concord?

