Candid Candidate at Hatbox was a real hoot

JON BODELL / Insider staff From left: Actors Deirdre Hickock Bridge, Jackie Coffin, David Afflick and Kelly Litt perform a scene from “Candid Candidate” at Hatbox Theatre last week.

The election is a week away, but before you head to the polls, you might want to consider checking out a play that centers on New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation primary and the ensuing general election.

It’s called Candid Candidate, and there’s one weekend of shows left at Hatbox Theatre at the Steeplegate Mall.

The show is about two presidential candidates, Gov. John McCoy and Sen. Bob Roberts, competing against each other in the primary. McCoy is the smooth-talking, politically savvy, seasoned politician who seemingly chooses every word very carefully. Roberts is the brash, in-your-face, “no B.S.” candidate who doesn’t much care for the traditional political formula.

The first conflict of the show arises when McCoy is spotted by the press with his young, attractive female image consultant named Rachel. The two claim nothing was going on, but McCoy’s wife, Judith, doesn’t want to hear it.

As the show goes on, John and Rachel do little to suppress Judith’s worries. But, as you might imagine, this is only the tip of the iceberg.

Judith becomes the biggest story of the McCoy campaign when she’s caught dozing off during her husband’s victory speech following the primary (spoiler alert: McCoy wins the primary). The ordeal is caught on tape and the campaign becomes a laughingstock for a short while.

Soon, though, the tide starts to change. Judith, an accomplished professional in her own right, starts endearing herself to the public just by being candid.

Not afraid to be seen in public wearing pajamas and quick to tear apart various members of the media (ones from WMUR, the Union Leader and the Hippo, specifically), the public loves how much of a “real person” she seems to be.

Before long, it’s Mrs. McCoy, not Mr., on the top of the ticket for her party (which is never actually stated).

Another element at play throughout the show is the flighty and flip-floppy nature of political relationships. At first, it’s the McCoys working together against Roberts and his wife, Celia. By the end, it’s Judith and Celia working together against Bob Roberts and John McCoy, creating the awkward and confusing ballot of McCoy/Roberts vs. Roberts/McCoy.

Once the tickets are squared away, the play moves on to the general election, with a town hall-style meeting and a debate featuring “audience participation” that may or may not have been staged (we’ll let you decide for yourself if you see the show).

At the end of the debate, an usher comes around handing out little pieces of paper to everyone in the audience. The paper has two names on it, McCoy and Roberts. Based on all you’ve seen and heard, you’re to choose which candidate is best and tear that name off and put it in a hat to be counted.

In the interest of saving a little bit for the actual show, we won’t tell you how the vote went last week (not that you should really care, not having seen the play).

We will tell you that the acting was excellent from top to bottom, and the whole production was very professional and well done.

If you want to see it yourself, get to Hatbox Theatre on Friday or Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. or Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets ($16.50, $13.50 members) are available at hatboxnh.com or at the door.

