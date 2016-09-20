What happens to all the apples on the ground?

Tim Goodwin—Insider staffEver wonder what happens to all those fallen apples? We found out. Tim Goodwin—Insider staffEver wonder what happens to all those fallen apples? We found out. Tim Goodwin / Insider staffJust look at all those apples that have fallen off the tree so far this year. That’s a lot of pies.

As you walk around the apple orchards this fall, you’ll likely notice a lot of apples lying on the ground.

And just like every other year, it’s something you probably won’t give much thought to as you proceed to step over the fallen fruit as you pick that perfect apple to add to your bag. But we’ve often wondered, “What becomes of those apples?”

Is it safe to eat them? Are you allowed to pick them up? Do wild animals use them as a personal buffet?

Well, it is safe to eat them, but not recommended (unless it fell when you were picking a different apple). You can pick them up, but they might be a little dirty and there could be bugs crawling all over them. And wildlife probably will eat them, but if you were an animal, wouldn’t you just eat the good ones off the trees like us humans?

But something has to become of them, right?

Yes – but what all depends on the year.

With last year’s super crop, nobody was in the market for dropped apples because there were too many of the picked ones to go around. So most of them just stayed on the ground.

“It’s a market-based deal,” said Chuck Souther, owner of Apple Hill Farm.

If there’s no one out there chomping at the bit to buy them, orchard owners will basically just run them over with a lawn mower and use them to fertilize the ground. Saves money as you don’t have to pay someone to pick them up.

“It takes time and energy to pick them up,” said Todd Larocque, manager of Carter Hill Orchard.

But with how things went this year, with the smaller crop that typically follows a large one, there’s definitely going to be a market for them.

Since you can’t use them for apple cider (unless you have a special sanitizing process), which would be ideal for both Carter Hill and Apple Hill since they make their own cider, they have to be creative.

For Carter Hill, all they really do is sell them by the bin – at a very discounted rate – to people who want to give their animals or wildlife that hang around their house a little special treat.

“It’s better than nothing,” Larocque said. “You can’t do a lot with it.”

Just chalk it up to life on an apple orchard.

“It’s something you live with in the business,” Larocque said. “It’s a lot of waste, but it’s part of the deal.”

“During the picking process, you can’t help but knock a few off,” Souther said.

Apple Hill will also sell them for people to feed to animals/wildlife and in years past there has been a good market for them. And the thought is that will be the case once again.

So at some point there will be a mass pick up and delivery to some commercial cider mills for processing.

“Picking them up is not everybody’s favorite job,” Souther said.

Drops account for about 12 to 15 percent of the apple crop at Apple Hill, so if they can sell them, any money is better than no money.

So next time you’re out picking, be careful not to drop too many on the ground. That’s a lot of good fruit (and money) just lying on the ground.

