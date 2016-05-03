It’s Concord fashion week thanks to Womenade

Courtesy photo Womenade of Concord will host its third annual Couture for a Cause on Thursday, May 12, at O Steaks and Seafood.

Want to know what’s happening in the fashion world this spring?

Then make plans to take in the third annual Couture for a Cause, put on by Womenade of Concord, on the third floor of O Steaks and Seafood on May 12 at 6:30 p.m.

Womenade is teaming up with six local fashion oriented businesses to put on a fashion show that will feature some of the latest trends on what to wear.

“It’s a chance for the local stores to debut their fashion,” said Shannon Arndt, a Womenade board member.

There will be about 25 to 30 outfits being paraded around the runway, while the outfit is being described for all to enjoy.

“It’s the closest thing we can get to New York City fashion in Concord,” Arndt said

Tickets are $35, and not only get you a seat for the fashion show, but it also includes appetizers and the opportunity to enter raffles for a chance to win one of many great prizes. There will also be a cash bar.

The fashion show begins at 6:45 p.m. and will last just shy of an hour, leaving plenty of time for food, mingling, looking over what you saw in the fashion show and picking up a few raffle tickets.

Proceeds from the event will further Womenade’s cause to help individuals and families in need in Concord and the surrounding towns. Through neutral parties, Womenade helps with things like utility bills, rent and medication costs – with a cap of $500 on a one-time basis.

“This is our second biggest fundraiser, behind the polar plunge,” Arndt said.

For more info, visit womenadeconcord.org and for tickets, email meghan.merrill@regencymtg.com. Tickets can be purchased in advance or at the door.

