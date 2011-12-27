Isley Browne is one creative kid

Isley Browne in his natural habitat with his tools of the trade.

If you've visited Dos Amigos recently, you may have noticed that the art hanging on the walls has a certain unique flair to it. Zombies, ray-guns and superheroes festoon the frames. That's all thanks to Isley Browne, the young artist responsible for the current Dos Amigos show.

Nine-year-old Browne is a big comic book and graphic novel reader, and after delving into stacks of “Captain Underpants” and “Diary of a Wimpy Kid,” he decided to try his hand. At first, he made comics about two characters, Max and Spike. Those two were quickly relegated to background players once he created his comic hero, Zac.

Zac is somewhat of an avatar for Browne; he gets to do all the things that Browne can't or shouldn't.

“He jumps off buildings, sets beds on fire, creates monsters,” Browne said. Certainly better activities for an invincible comic book character than a fourth-grader.

Isley's father, Josh Browne, is understandably proud of his son's work.

“What's really amazing,” Browne said, “is that he can capture such a wide range of expressions. People around us in our life, he can capture their inner essence. Not just in simple ways, but in complex ways too.”

Browne is a shy kid who doesn't say much unless prompted. It seems like he gets a lot across through his artwork. Alyssa Westover, the Dos Amigos employee who first approached Browne about hanging his art there, said she learned a lot about him from reading his comics.

“He's got that whole mysterious artist thing going on,” Westover said. “Once I actually read all of his comics, I felt like I knew him better as a person.”

The world is getting to know him better, too. His show has been held over for multiple weeks at Dos Amigos (and was still there at press time), and he's received several offers for his work. He's even been commissioned to create a painting for a buyer in Texas. Not too many 9-year-olds can say that.

It's like his character, Zac, says in one panel: “Kids, if you use your imagination, you can have or do anything you want!”

