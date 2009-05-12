News from the Veterans Council

On May 16 at 8 a.m. the Concord Veterans Council will be replacing the flags on veterans’ graves in the city cemeteries. We will meet at the Blossom Hill Cemetery, 207 N. State St.
On May 25 the council will hold its annual Memorial Day parade at 9 a.m. Staging will be done at the Burlington Coat Factory parking area, 50 Storrs St., at 8:15 a.m. In the event of rain the parade will be cancelled and a ceremony will be conducted in the Hall of Flags at the State House.
For more information about either of these events, contact Paul Lloyd at 715-5431.
November 5, 2017
I need to speak to Paul Lloyd, I h ave left so many messages, I am hoping that members of the Veteran organizations, active duty and veterans will participate in this year’s Christmas Parade. Brigadier General Shawn O’Brien is the Grand Marshall with Staff Sgt Ryan LaPointe just home from tours of duty in Iraq and Afghanistan. The first division is always dedicated to our Armed Forces and Veterans. Ray Boisoneau is offering rides to anyone who would like to be in the parade. I have also offered to help organize the Memorial Day Parade, and again no response.